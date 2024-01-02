The number of visitors to Hanoi on the New Year holiday from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024 is 402,000, up 65% year-on-year.

According to the municipal Tourism Department, in the period, the capital city served 72,000 foreign tourists, a 2.1-fold increase, and 330,000 domestic holidaymakers, up 59% year-on-year.

Destinations that attracted large numbers of tourists include Hoan Kiem lake and its surrounding areas and the Hanoi Old Quarter, the Temple of Literature, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and the Ba Vi National Park.

Hoi An ancient city, UNESCO-recognsied world cultural heritage, in the central province of Quang Nam served tens of thousands of tourists on the occasion of the New Year holiday.

Representatives of the authorities of the province and the city on January 1 welcomed and presented flowers and lanterns, a symbol of Hoi An, to the first foreign visitors to the ancient city.

Hoi An was recognised as world cultural heritage in 1999 by UNESCO.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 1.65 million visitors during the period, of which, about 46,500 are international ones, an increase of 86%.

This year, Vietnam aims to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors, the same number recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and 110 million domestic ones./.

