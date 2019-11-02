Vietnam-Cambodia business forum slated for December
A Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum and a caravan tour for Vietnamese and Cambodian businesspeople will take place in Cambodia from December 5 – 8, heard a press conference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 1.
VCCI Can Tho Director Nguyen Phuong Lam speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)
A Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum and a caravan tour for Vietnamese and Cambodian businesspeople will take place in Cambodia from December 5 – 8, heard a press conference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 1.
To be organised by the Can Tho chapter of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Tien Giang entrepreneurs’ club in Ho Chi Minh City, the forum, the first of its kind in Cambodia, is expected to open up economic, trade and investment opportunities for the two countries’ businesses.
As many as 180 businesspeople and 50 cars from 20 Vietnamese cities and provinces will join the caravan tour.
VCCI Can Tho Director Nguyen Phuong Lam said Cambodia borders four Mekong Delta provinces, including An Giang, Kien Giang, Dong Thap and Long An. Trade and investment ties between the two countries have seen positive changes in recent years.
As of the late 2019, Vietnam had over 200 projects worth more than 3 billion USD in Cambodia while Cambodia poured over 64 million USD in more than 21 projects in Vietnam.
Two-way trade neared 4 billion USD in the first nine months of this year, which is expected to hit 5 billion USD by 2020.
According to Lam, VCCI Can Tho plans to hold an annual event rotating between Cambodia and the Mekong Delta to boost trade and investment between the two nations./.
