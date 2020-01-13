Society WeChoice Awards honour contributors to community Eighteen persons whose stories had exerted positive impacts on the community in 2019 were honoured with WeChoice Awards at a gala night in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12.

Society Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture debuts The Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture officially made debut in the locality on January 12, helping ensure policies for Vietnamese expatriates and promote solidarity among them.

Society Officials present Tet gifts to poor people, disadvantaged children Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on January 12 visited and presented gifts to ethnic minority and needy households in the central province of Quang Tri ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.