Society Fourteen fishermen in distress saved off coastal waters of Binh Thuan province A German-flagged cargo ship fished 14 fishermen in distress out of waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province in the south central region around noon on November 20.

Society Infographic Key highlights of Vietnam's visa policy for foreigners Foreign tourists visiting Vietnam will be subject to a new visa policy beginning on August 15, 2023, with notable changes including the issuance of 90-day e-visas and an increase in the temporary stay period for people entering the country under unilateral visa exemption to 45 days.

Society Injured fisherman receives urgent care on Truong Sa island The medical station of Sinh Ton island, Truong Sa (Spratly) district in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa recently provided urgent care for an injured fisherman, according to the command of Naval Region 4.

Society Bilingual school in Laos celebrates Vietnamese Teacher’s Day The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane on November 20 held a ceremony to celebrate Vietnamese Teacher’s Day (November 20, 1982-2023).