Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin marks 10th anniversary
Sen Vang supports flood victims in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – Sen Vang (Golden Lotus), a Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin, was praised for its performance at a ceremony marking its 10th founding anniversary on November 19.
Chu Tuan Duc, Minister Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, said through specific and practical activities, the 120-member foundation has provided support for many people.
On this occasion, Duc presented certificates of merit from the Vietnamese Embassy to the foundation and five individuals for their outstanding contributions to its operation.
Chairwoman of Sen Vang Duong Thi Bich Ngoc told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that the initiative that each member contributes 10 EUR (10.92 USD) monthly in support of the poor has been formed, stressing the foundation has raised nearly 600,000 EUR over the past 10 years, of which over 210,000 EUR was mobilised within three years when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.
With the donations, the foundation has built 20 houses, 16 rural bridges, three schools, one canteen, and one playground, presented thousands of wheelchairs to individuals in Vietnam, and adopted five orphans in the homeland after the pandemic.
In Germany, amid the pandemic outbreak, it called for efforts in making masks and gloves, and cooking meals for frontline doctors and nurses, as well as supported flood victims./.