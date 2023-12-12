Politics Prime Minister presents books of Party leader to Cambodian counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet a number of books by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 12.

Politics Spouses of Vietnamese, Chinese Party leaders visit Vietnamese Women's Museum Ngo Thi Man, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Prof. Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping visited the Vietnamese Women's Museum in Hanoi on December 12.

Politics NA Vice Chairman receives Vientiane leader Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 12 for Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Vientiane capital city of Laos Lamphoy Siakkhachanh.

World China press spotlights development of Vietnam – China ties The State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on December 12-13 is expected to develop the Vietnam – China relations to a new high, according to the Global Times, an English-language publication under the CPC’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily.