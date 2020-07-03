Society Vietnam presents face masks to UK, Ireland The Embassy of Vietnam in the UK handed over 135,000 antimicrobial face masks to authorities of London and Wales on July 2 (local time) to support the fight against COVID-19.

Society Mekong Delta province to help farmers with 1.7 million USD for drought, saltwater The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has decided to provide relief worth more than 40 billion VND (1.7 million USD) to more than 28,000 farming households to revive agriculture, which was severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 - 20 dry season.

Society Ambassador reaffirms value of Buddhism Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has reaffirmed the value and vitality of Buddhist doctrines in the context that the world is facing conflicts, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic that are threatening human progress over the past decades.