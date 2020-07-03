Vietnamese citizens brought home safely from Southwestern Asia
Nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives were brought home safe and sound on July 2-3.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated with the Vietnamese embassies in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and the hosts’ relevant agencies to conduct the flight.
The flight was arranged to land in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to receive the maximum number of Vietnamese citizens in the region.
As the COVID-19 pandemic is developing complicatedly in the world, many countries are applying travelling restrictions.
In that context, the Vietnamese embassies in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India are actively working with local authorities to prepare all necessary procedures for Vietnamese citizens from Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives to transit in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and fly home.
Preventive measures were taken seriously during the flight. After landing at the Van Don Airport in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.
In the return flight, Vietjet Air also carried some Bangladeshi citizens in Vietnam back to their home country.
Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the pandemic developments at home and abroad, the citizens’ aspirations, and quarantine capacity in localities./.