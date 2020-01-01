Society Ho Chi Minh City’s former leading official jailed The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on December 31 sentenced former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Tin to seven years in prison for violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness under Article 219 of the Penal Code 2015.

Society Football head coach contributes to Vietnam-RoK ties: official Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong hosted a reception for head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo in the city on December 31.

Society Front to enhance supervision over administrative reform: VFF leader The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its chapters will strengthen social supervision and criticism, especially those related to administrative reform, citizens’ satisfaction with enterprises, and public complaints and denunciations.

Society HCM City announces 10 outstanding events in 2019 The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City unveiled the top 10 events of the southern metropolis in 2019 at a recent press conference.