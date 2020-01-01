Vietnamese communities in Czech Republic, Angola celebrate New Year
Vietnamese communities in the Czech Republic and Angola recently held various ceremonies to mark the arrival of the New Year and turn their hearts to the homeland.
Vietnamese people enjoy traditional foods to welcome the New Year at the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola. (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – Vietnamese communities in the Czech Republic and Angola recently held various ceremonies to mark the arrival of the New Year and turn their hearts to the homeland.
Ceremonies in the Central European country were held by many associations of the Vietnamese community there, and drew the large participation by their members as well as representatives of the Vietnamese embassy. Many foreign friends also joined the art performances and food festivals to share the joy with the Vietnamese people, many of them of the third generation in the republic.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Angola also held a ceremony for the Vietnamese community in the African country, with the participation of representatives of health and education experts, as well as entrepreneurs.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Vu Ngoc Minh briefed the participants of Vietnam’s prominent social, economic and political achievements over the past year and the Vietnam – Angola cooperation programmes to be implemented in the time to come.
Highly valuing the mutual support among the Vietnamese community there, the diplomat called on them to further strive for successes in their business and life in the host country, helping improve the bilateral relations./.