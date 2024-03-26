This year's event, the fifth of its kind, hosted nearly 40 booths of members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, French localities and associations. Vietnam was a guest of honour of this year edition.

Adorned with the national flag, the pavilion of Vietnam drew attention of many event-goers. Publications on the country’s tourist attractions along with souvenir and traditional musical instruments were on display.

Besides, a special art programme and traditional Ao Dai (long dress) fashion show were also held during the two-day event.

Vietnam is selected as a guest of honour of this year’s event because the country has always actively participated in all past editions of the city’s International Francophonie Day.

First held in 2015, the biennial Francophonie Weekend in Yebles offers chances for participating countries to introduce their culture through music, cuisine, literature and folk games, as well as bolster mutual understanding via discussions on emerging issues in member countries./.

VNA