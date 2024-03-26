Taking place on March 24, the parade highlighted the theme of love, peace, and cultural integration.

This year’s parade saw the participation of over 80 teams with approximately 1,800 artists from Macau and many countries around the world.

After eight days of practice outside of business hours, 46 amateur artists from the Association showcased their performance at the event, dressed in ao dai, conical hats, and ethnic costumes representing different regions in Vietnam.

This 10th edition of the parade marked its resumption after a 4-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade is held to enhance cultural exchanges between international communities in Macau./.

VNA