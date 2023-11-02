Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnamese, Dutch PMs ride bicycles along Hanoi streets

On the morning of November 2, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spent time cycling around Hanoi under beautiful autumn skies.
VNA

  • Bicycles are a popular and familiar means of transport in both Vietnam and the Netherlands. It is a simple past-time, demonstrating an energy-conscious lifestyle and harmony with nature, and is part of the daily life of Dutch people. (Photo: VNA)

  • This is the third time Prime Minister Mark Rutte has officially visited Vietnam since he took office as Prime Minister of the Netherlands. (Photo: VNA)

  • The two Prime Ministers cycle through the streets around Thang Long Imperial Citadel, including Hung Vuong, Phan Dinh Phung, Nguyen Tri Phuong, and Dien Bien Phu, among others. (Photo: VNA)

  • Under rows of green trees along peaceful streets, the two Prime Ministers enjoy the fresh air of autumn in Hanoi, sharing stories and discussing issues of mutual concern. (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the streets of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Hanoi’s streets. (Photo: VNA)

