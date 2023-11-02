Vietnamese, Dutch PMs ride bicycles along Hanoi streets
Bicycles are a popular and familiar means of transport in both Vietnam and the Netherlands. It is a simple past-time, demonstrating an energy-conscious lifestyle and harmony with nature, and is part of the daily life of Dutch people. (Photo: VNA)
This is the third time Prime Minister Mark Rutte has officially visited Vietnam since he took office as Prime Minister of the Netherlands. (Photo: VNA)
The two Prime Ministers cycle through the streets around Thang Long Imperial Citadel, including Hung Vuong, Phan Dinh Phung, Nguyen Tri Phuong, and Dien Bien Phu, among others. (Photo: VNA)
Under rows of green trees along peaceful streets, the two Prime Ministers enjoy the fresh air of autumn in Hanoi, sharing stories and discussing issues of mutual concern. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the streets of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
