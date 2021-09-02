Vietnamese expats in South Africa celebrate National Day
The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on September 1 held a flag-raising ceremony and incense offering to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and the August Revolution (August 19).
The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa on September 1 holds a flag-raising ceremony and incense offering to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and the August Revolution (August 19). (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Hoang Van Loi reviewed the glorious milestones in the past 76 years, especially after 35 years of Doi Moi.
He briefed the Vietnamese community in the host country on the recent achievements back in Vietnam, and spoke highly of the activities of the Vietnamese community in South Africa, including their contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at home./.