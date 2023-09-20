Medical staff in the training session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Military observers, engineers and medical workers of Vietnam and other countries demonstrated their performance of tasks for the United Nations peacekeeping mission, in Hanoi on September 20.

The activity was part of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers of the Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4 within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministerial Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan (left) at the event. (Photo: VNA)

In the scenario-based training, they worked together in response to an urgent medical situation in which engineer officers were injured by explosive remnants from war.

Colonel Nguyen Nhu Canh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said the training session aimed to raise the trainees’ awareness of the suitable response to the unexploded ordnance, as well as the partnership among military observers, engineers and military medical staff.

The event, drawing experts, trainees and observers from ADMM-Plus member countries, was the also last activity of PKO-EWG Cycle 4.

A helicopter carries the injured to the field hospital for treatment. (Photo: VNA)

Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, said the success of the activity has contributed to affirming the role and responsibility of Vietnam and co-host Japan in actively contributing to improving the effectiveness of the ADMM member countries’ UN peacekeeping activities./.