Vietnamese, Kazakh leaders visit ancient pottery village
Chu Dau village is located in Thai Tan commune, Nam Sach district, in Hai Duong city, about 80 km from Hanoi. Chu Dau ceramics are high-end ancient Vietnamese products representing “the rice civilisation” and dating from the 13th century, and were honoured as “Royal symbolic products” at the end of the 17th century. In the photo: State President Vo Van Thuong and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visit the ceramic product exhibition area. (Photo: VNA)
Chu Dau village boasts a rich history and a plethora of exquisite products from Vietnam’s ceramic art industry, which have been exhibited and introduced in numerous countries and territories around the world. In the photo: State President Vo Van Thuong and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visit a workshop where artisans perfect ceramic products. (Photo: VNA)
Chu Dau ceramic artworks are preserved and exhibited in 46 renowned museums in 32 countries and territories worldwide. Each Chu Dau ceramic product conveys a host of meaningful messages and contains typical characteristics in style, glaze colour, and sophisticated patterns, which are rich in Vietnamese culture. In the photo: State President Vo Van Thuong and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sign Chu Dau ceramic vases. (Photo: VNA)
A representative from the Chu Dau Ceramic JSC presents State President Vo Van Thuong with a ceramic product. (Photo: VNA)
A representative from the Chu Dau Ceramic JSC presents a ceramic product to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. (Photo: VNA)
State President Vo Van Thuong and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev experience pottery-making activity. (Photo: VNA)