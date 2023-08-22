Vietnamese, Kazakh leaders visit ancient pottery village

Chu Dau village is located in Thai Tan commune, Nam Sach district, in Hai Duong city, about 80 km from Hanoi. Chu Dau ceramics are high-end ancient Vietnamese products representing “the rice civilisation” and dating from the 13th century, and were honoured as “Royal symbolic products” at the end of the 17th century. In the photo: State President Vo Van Thuong and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visit the ceramic product exhibition area. (Photo: VNA)