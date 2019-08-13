Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong (R), Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, and Maj. Gen. Bunlieng Sengphachan, head of the internal protection division under the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army, at the meeting in Hanoi on August 13 (Photo: VNA)

– Lt. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), received Maj. Gen. Bunlieng Sengphachan, head of the internal protection division under the General Department of Politics of the Lao People’s Army, in Hanoi on August 13.The Lao officer, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, informed his host about the outcomes of his delegation’s meetings with the army security protection department of the VPA’s General Department of Politics and the criminal investigation department of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.He noted that at those meetings, the two sides shared experience to promote the fight against activities threatening security, politics and the special friendship between the two countries and the two armies.For his part, Phuong underlined the importance of internal political protection along with the examination and supervision of thoughts and political virtue in the army, particularly amidst hostile forces’ increased sabotage against the two countries’ revolutions and special friendship.He asked the Vietnamese army security protection department and criminal investigation department and the Lao internal protection division to increase the exchange of delegations and information to improve their counseling given to leaders of the two defence ministries and the two general department of politics so as to fight back plots, ruses and sabotage activities of hostile forces and minimise law violations and crime, thus firmly maintaining the discipline and combatant strength of each country’ military.Phuong affirmed that leaders of the VPA’s General Department of Politics always support and create favourable conditions for the agencies to strengthen cooperation and fulfill their duties, thereby helping to intensify relations between the two countries and the two armies.-VNA