Videos Tangerine farms - A mecca for visitors to Mekong delta Tangerines are now coming into season at many orchards in Lai Vung district in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, and they are busy preparing to open up to visitors seeking the perfect weekend getaway.

Videos Vietnam an ASEAN - EU bridge: Italian journal Italian news website La Città Futura has run a story highlighting the important role of Vietnam as a bridge for the strategic partnership between the EU and ASEAN, on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s participation in the ASEAN-EU Summit commemorating the 45th anniversary of their relations.

Videos Square in Tuyen Quang wins Asian Townscape Awards 2022 Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang city of the northern province of Tuyen Quang has been ranked fifth among 11 outstanding landscape projects winning the Asian Townscape Awards 2022. ​ Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang city of the northern province of Tuyen Quang has been ranked fifth among 11 outstanding landscape projects winning the Asian Townscape Awards 2022.

Videos VNA, Yonhap promote cooperation General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang and President and CEO of Yonhap News Agency Seong Ghi-hong on December 14 signed a new cooperation agreement to replace the old inked in 2017.