Vietnamese martial arts promoted in Italy
Nearly 100 athletes representing Vovinam (Vietnamese martial art) Federations in Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, Romania, Spain and Vietnam have attended the International Vovinam Cup 2022 held recently in Montichiari city, Italy.
Speaking at the event, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Duong Hai Hung applauded the World Vovinam Federation for its great effort in popularising Vietnamese martial art to the world over the years and Vovinam Federation of Italy for hosting the tournament.
Vovinam has been developed for 86 years and spread widely to the world with more than two million people practicing in more than 60 countries./.