Politics Vietnam attends dialogue with Secretary General of La Francophonie Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has attended a dialogue with Louise Mushikiwab, Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Politics US Communist Party delegation visits Vietnam A delegation from the Communist Party of the US (CPUSA) led by Arturo Cambron, a member of the National Committee, has paid a working visit to Vietnam to seek ways to boost ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Politics President hosts Prosecutor General of Mongolia President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 11 for Prosecutor General of Mongolia Jargalsaikhan Banzragch, expressing belief that his visit will further deepen ties between the two countries, especially their procuracy sectors on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.

Politics PM’s trips to Australia, New Zealand successful in all aspects: FM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visits to Australia and New Zealand were successful in all aspects, marking significant milestones in Vietnam's relations with the two countries, said Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.