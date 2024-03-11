Politics PM delivers policy speech at Victoria University of Wellington Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a policy speech at Victoria University of Wellington on March 11, as part of his official visit to New Zealand.

Politics New Zealand, Vietnamese PMs issue joint press release New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh have issued a joint press release on the occasion of the latter’s official visit to New Zealand.

Politics PM receives President of New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President of the New Zealand - Vietnam Friendship Association Roberto Rabel, who is a professor of Victoria University of Wellington, on March 11 on the occasion of his official visit to New Zealand.

Politics NA Chairman honoured with 40-year Party membership badge Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was honoured with the 40-year Party membership badge during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 11.