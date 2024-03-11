Vietnamese PM meets with Speaker of New Zealand Parliament
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee in Wellington on March 11 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the South Pacific nation.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee at their meeting in Wellington on March 11. (Photo: VNA)Wellington (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee in Wellington on March 11 afternoon (local time) as part of his official visit to the South Pacific nation.
Congratulating Brownlee on being elected Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament, PM Chinh expressed his belief that the country will become increasingly prosperous and secure a growing stature in the region and the world, with the New Zealand Parliament playing an important role.
Speaker Brownlee voiced his delight at the progress of the friendship and cooperation in various areas between the two countries.
Both host and guest agreed to exert joint efforts to make new breakthroughs in labour and education - training cooperation.
Speaker Brownlee pledged to promote the granting of long-term visas for Vietnamese citizens. He highly valued the Vietnamese community’s considerable contributions to New Zealand and the bilateral relations. He also agreed to increase people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation to help strengthen the friendship and bonds between the two nations' people.
PM Chinh suggested the two sides continue increasing mutual visits, especially those at the high level; create conditions for their specialty fruits, including banana and passion fruits of Vietnam and kiwi and cherry of New Zealand, to enter each other’s markets; foster navigation and aviation connectivity; and step up cultural ties and people-to-people interactions.
The meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Speaker of the New Zealand Parliament Gerry Brownlee in Wellington on March 11. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the two countries’ legislative bodies should continue bringing into play their roles in further strengthening the Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership; share experience in resolving national issues, building law-governed states, and exercising supreme supervision; create legal frameworks to assist their respective governments; and work together to promote the implementation of the signed cooperation agreements, he recommended.
The two leaders agreed to facilitate experience exchanges between the parliaments’ committees, parliamentary friendship groups, female parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians in not only traditional fields but also new ones such as climate change response, just energy transition, digital transformation, and digital economy.
At the meeting, they also touched upon some regional and international issues of shared concern. They agreed that Vietnam and New Zealand will support each other at international organisations, including the United Nations, ASEAN-led mechanisms, and multilateral parliamentary forums./.