Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 25 for Choi Youngsam, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 25 for Choi Youngsam, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), who has just begun his term in Vietnam.



Appreciating Choi's appointment as RoK Ambassador to Vietnam, Thang said he believed that the diplomat, with his capacity and experience, will excel in his position and make important contributions to further promote and deepen the Vietnam - RoK comprehensive strategic partnership.



Relations between the two countries have developed very well, especially since they established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022. Cooperation between the HCMA and Korean partners has also been thriving, he said.



Thanks to funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the academy and RoK partners have effectively carried out many cooperation programmes and projects in training and research, he continued.



To strengthen and promote cooperative activities between the two sides in the coming time, Thang suggested the Ambassador and the Embassy continue supporting the implementation of joint research programmes and projects, such as building a set of evaluation indicators on government performance, as well as coordination to organise bilateral and regional forums on topics of mutual interest.



For his part, Ambassador Choi Youngsam expressed his honour to be appointed ambassador to Vietnam at a time when Vietnam-RoK relationship is at its best ever.



Sharing Thang's proposals, the Ambassador affirmed that the most important task during his term in Vietnam is to consolidate and enhance the political trust between the two countries. He pledged to do his utmost to successfully implement cooperation programmes with the HCMA in the coming time./.