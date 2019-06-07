Vietnamese dragon fruits sold at a supermarket in Japan (Photo: VNA)

– A Vietnam fair was launched on June 7 at 46 supermarkets and malls of AEON group in Kanto region, including AEON Lake Town Mori in Saitama prefecture – one of three largest AEON malls.At the fair, AEON introduced Vietnam’s high-quality agricultural products and goods, including fruits, basa fish, shrimp and ingredients for pho and bun cooking, coffee, shirts and suitcases, that have drawn attention from customers to AEON supermarkets.The Vietnam fair is held to bring more Vietnamese products to Japanese customers Hiroshi Yamasaki, AEON communications staff, told Vietnam News Agency reporters.Yoshiaki Doi, Director of AEONStyle Lake Town, said Japanese customers have good assessments of the Vietnamese products.This is the third year Vietnam’s dragon fruits have been introduced at the fair and received warm response from customers, said Yoshiaki Doi.Within the fair’s framework, events will be held to connect Vietnamese firms and AEON importers and update Vietnamese businesses on regulations and standards for imported goods to the AEON distribution system.The Vietnam fair will last until June 9. - VNA