Sci-Tech Seventh Adobe design skills world championship opens The Vietnam round of the seventh Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) World Championship 2024 kicked off in Hanoi on March 24, attracting nearly 250 standout contestants from secondary schools, high schools, colleges and universities across the country.

Sci-Tech Vietnam has potential to become an AI dragon: Meta Vietnam is poised to emerge as a 'dragon' in the AI industry, thanks to its strong determination, entrepreneurial spirit and open government policies, according to a representative from the Meta Group.

Sci-Tech Semiconductor training needs good lecturers, infrastructure The establishment of a semiconductor technology training programme is emerging as a trend among Vietnamese education institutions, aiming to meet the market's demand for skilled engineers in the field.

Sci-Tech Vietnam emerges as fast-growing data centre market Vietnam is assessed as one of the fastest-growing data centre markets globally, driven by the digitalisation efforts of domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), tech-savvy young population, the advent of 5G, demand for self-sufficient digital infrastructure, and data localisation.