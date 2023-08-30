Vietnamese, Singaporean FMs enjoy pho, coffee in Hanoi
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan have breakfast with ‘pho’, a national dish of Vietnam, at a restaurant along Ly Thuong Kiet Street in Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Following their meal, the two ministers visit a sidewalk café to savor Vietnamese coffee while taking in the sights of Hanoi. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
This warm and personal gathering takes place amidst Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long’s three-day visit to Vietnam from August 27-29, 2023. Earlier, the two diplomats had a memorable lunch together at Maxwell Food Center in Singapore on July 18 during Minister Son’s first visit to the island country. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son presents a souvenir photo to Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)