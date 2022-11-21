Vietnamese, Thai top legislators meet in Cambodia
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 had a meeting with President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The two leaders expressed their delights at growing relations between Vietnam and Thailand over the past time and noted that the nations’ exchange of delegations at all levels and bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been maintained effectively.
The ties between the two NAs have been sustained and developed soundly, they said, appreciating Thai parliamentarians’ support for strengthening cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand.
For the 10th anniversary of the countries’ strategic partnership in 2023, both sides agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations; between the two legislative bodies; between the two peoples.
Hue took the occasion to thank Thailand for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community there and proposed such assistance be continued.
He invited the Thai NA leader to visit Vietnam in an appropriate time./.