Politics Int’l conference looks into 30 years of Vietnam - RoK relations An international scientific conference was held in Hanoi on November 21 to discuss 30 years of relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) and development orientations.

Politics Top legislator’s visit to help reinforce Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership An official visit to the Philippines by Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue is expected to help reinforce the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnam attends 11th ICAPP General Assembly A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by Hoang Duy Chinh, member of the Party Central Committee, has attended the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Turkey.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sends message to AIPA-43 President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 21 sent a message to the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43), which officially opened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia the same day, reiterating Vietnam’s commitment to actively and responsibly participate in multilateral cooperation frameworks in both law execution and making aspects.