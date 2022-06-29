Culture - Sports Nguyen Anh Tu wins silver at regional men’s single table tennis Table tennis player Nguyen Anh Tu won a silver medal in the men’s singles category at the 12th Southeast Asian (SEA) Tennis Championship which wrapped up in Thailand on June 28.

Culture - Sports Ede ethnic people’s traditional costume Vietnam has 54 ethnic groups whose traditional costumes present their own unique features. Ede costume constitutes a high level of aesthetic value.

Videos Woman with love for 3D jelly cakes Agar jelly is a popular dessert among many due to its sweetness and has been prepared in hundreds of different forms over the years, with the most common being gracilaria agar jelly. Hanoi woman Tran Phuong Nga makes 3D jelly cakes with enthusiasm and a love of creativity, and has turned her cakes into amazing works of art.