Politics Vietnam helping to strengthen ASEAN unanimity in COVID-19 fight: Official Vietnam has been effectively performing its role as ASEAN Chair in terms of enhancing the bloc’s unanimity and cooperating with other members in the COVID-19 response, according to the Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk.

Business First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

ASEAN Vietnam a respectable, trustworthy, constructive member of ASEAN: Analyst Vietnam is a respectable, trustworthy, and constructive member of ASEAN, Frederick Kliem, an analyst with the Centre for Multilateralism Studies at the Singaporean-based S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, during which he emphasised that the country is now an integral part of the bloc after 25 years of membership.

ASEAN Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s integration, community building process Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has been an active participant and contributor to the regional integration journey and the Community-building process, said ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.