Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Toan Thang (first, right) hands over the Friendship Order to a representative of Jean-Charles Negre's family.(Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Authorised by the President, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Toan Thang on September 8 posthumously bestowed a Friendship Order on Jean-Charles Negre, former standing member of the French Communist Party (PCF) Secretariat, for his contributions to France-Vietnam relations.



Attendants at the ceremony were Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the PCF, Pierre Laurent, President of the PCF’s National Council, representatives of Negre’s family and French and Vietnamese friends.



Addressing the ceremony, Thang said that Negre is not only a communist soldier but also a person who always struggled for the friendship between the Vietnamese and the French people, as well as the solidarity between the Communist Parties of France and Vietnam.



He played an active role in enhancing exchanges and dialogues between the two countries, promoting bilateral cooperation projects, especially in historical archives and cooperation between the Nhan dan (People) newspaper and L'Humanité (Humanity), the ambassador said.



Negre is the initiator of many cooperation projects and partnerships between French and Vietnamese companies in many sectors including tourism, sports, environment and digitalisation. He also contributed to promoting the twinning relationship between the French city of Montreuil, the province of Seine-Saint-Denis, and the Vietnamese province of Hai Duong, as well as between the Ile de France region and the city of Hanoi.

Many projects in the fields of waste treatment and environment have become bright spots of decentralised cooperation between Vietnam and France.



“The Vietnamese people will never forget his special contributions in preserving the memories of President Ho Chi Minh, one of the founding members of the French Communist Party in France,” he said.



The ambassador said, thanks to him, Ho Chi Minh Space was placed in the Living History Museum in Montreuil and a statue of President Ho Chi Minh was erected in Parc de Montreau.



Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the PCF, highly appreciated the posthumous awarding of the Friendship Order to Negre, saying it was a great honour for the deceased. He affirmed that continuing the tradition of their predecessors, members of the PCF are constantly nurturing the friendly relationship between France and Vietnam.



On behalf of the family, Jeanne Negre expressed her appreciation and thanks to the Vietnamese Government for awarding the Friendship Order to her father./.