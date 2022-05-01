Business Mobile payment value hoped to surge 80 - 100 percent annually The banking sector hopes that by 2025, the volume of mobile payment transactions will grow by 50 - 80 percent while transaction value will surge 80 - 100 percent annually.

Business Transport infrastructure key to Mekong Delta’s economic growth A vast major economic zone covering 40,400 sq.km., the Mekong Delta boasts abundant advantages in agricultural production and investment attraction across a variety of fields. However, for years, the slow development transport infrastructure has hindered the development of the region.

Business Southeastern region oriented towards dynamic development Planning in the southeastern region for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, will be conducted with the aim of developing it into a dynamic region that takes the lead in growth model reform.

Business Singapore interested in energy cooperation with Vietnam Singapore wants to further promote cooperation with Vietnam in clean and renewable energy, Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam said at a recent working session with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An in Hanoi. ​