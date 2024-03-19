Vietnam’s largest-ever watercolor painting exhibition opens in Hanoi
An international watercolour painting exhibition, the largest of its kind in Vietnam so far, is underway at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.
The watercolour painting exhibition “Colours of Cultures” is an initiative of VietnamInAcquarello, a branch of the International Watercolour Museum – the world’s largest community of watercolour painters – based in Italy.
As part of the exhibition, 465 works by 60 artists from 22 countries and territories are put on show from March 16-24.
Art lovers have a chance to directly follow the process of forming a watercolor painting and partly see the influence of cultures on the choice of themes, designs, and styles of the artists./.