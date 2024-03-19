The watercolour painting exhibition “Colours of Cultures” is an initiative of VietnamInAcquarello, a branch of the International Watercolour Museum – the world’s largest community of watercolour painters – based in Italy.

As part of the exhibition, 465 works by 60 artists from 22 countries and territories are put on show from March 16-24.

Art lovers have a chance to directly follow the process of forming a watercolor painting and partly see the influence of cultures on the choice of themes, designs, and styles of the artists./.

VNA