Vietnam has a rich tradition of using lacquer as a painting material.

Artist Pham Khac Thang, who has been working with lacquer for nearly a decade and been running Dragon Sigma for 2 years, is dedicated to research and training to inspire young people to appreciate Vietnamese lacquer art.

He firmly believes that “Anyone can begin their art journey with lacquer painting.”

Created by young artists, every painting in the collection of over 30 works narrates a unique story, yet all share a common thread of originality, authenticity, and emotion.

Along with organising the exhibition, Dragon Sigma also hosted workshops for visitors to experience the making of lacquer paintings themselves.

It plans to make the exhibition an annual event.

VNA