At the reception (Photo: nhandan.vn

Bangkok (VNA) – A reception to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on September 26, bringing together 400 delegates from the Thai government, ASEAN member nations’ embassies, the EU Delegation to Thailand, among others.



In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Chi Thanh highlighted the significance of the National Day in Vietnam’s history, and recalled glorious achievements in the country’s national construction and defence, socio-economic development and international integration during the past 77 years.

Vietnam now is a country of peace, stability and development, becoming the favourite destination of millions of tourists around the world. The country has also recovered quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic, remaining a fast-growing economy in the region and a large market with a population of up to 100 million, he noted.



Thailand is one of the most important friends and partners of Vietnam in ASEAN and the world, Thanh affirmed, noting that after 46 years of diplomatic relations, the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand has developed strongly.



Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership. This is a good chance for the two sides to lift the bilateral relations to a new height, he added.



The diplomat took the occasion to thank Thailand and the international community for always supporting Vietnam in its development.



He praised the business community of both countries for their efforts to promote Vietnam – Thailand economic cooperation, while applauding endeavours by the Vietnamese community in Thailand in stepping up the bilateral ties and contributing to the homeland.



Thai and international friends highly valued and expressed their optimism about Vietnam’s achievements, believing that the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership will continue to develop fruitfully, contributing to bringing prosperity to the people of the two nations./.