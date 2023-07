Illustrative image (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

- The policy of renewing the e-visa with its duration to 90 days for tourists coming to Vietnam is gradually approaching its effective date of August 15, 2023, attracting the attention of the tourism industry both at home and abroad.According to the online travel platform Agoda , the number of searches about this new policy increased by 33% within two weeks after its approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly.Among them, the highest increase in the number of accommodation searches came from tourists from France, with a 72% hike compared to the two weeks earlier. Other countries such as the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, and the US also recorded a rise in interest in travelling to Vietnam, ranging from 38%-45%.According to the Agoda, their data analysis focuses on long-haul travelers from North America, the EU, Australia, New Zealand, etc., who face stricter visa policies compared to entry into other Southeast Asian countries and the wider Asia-Pacific region. They often have to take more expensive and longer round-trip flights, making them inclined to plan for longer vacations compared to visitors from nearby regions. Therefore, the increased flexibility and ease of the visa issuance process, along with promotional efforts and more flight services, have contributed to realising the goal of attracting more foreign tourists to Vietnam.The survey data also indicated positive signs towards achieving Vietnam's target of attracting 8 million foreign visitors by the end of this year. Since the beginning of this year, Vietnam has welcomed about 5.57 million foreign tourists.