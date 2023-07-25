At the Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Following the visa policy change, India rose from the 8th place to become the second largest international market for hotel bookings in Vietnam, only behind the Republic of Korea.Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the department will partner with relevant departments and agencies to jointly fine-tune the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism development policies in the city.In the first half of this year, foreign tourist arrivals in the city surpassed 1.9 million, up 306% annually and equivalent to 38.8% of the 2023 plan. Meanwhile, the number of domestic visitors exceeded 16.4 million, up 48% year-on-year and reaching 46.9% of the yearly plan./.