Business Consultations to promote Vietnam’s export-import activities The Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that it will host 30 consultation events for enterprises in 2022.

Business Bac Giang to kick off many infrastructure projects in Q2 The northern province of Bac Giang has planned to begin a host of basic infrastructure projects within the second quarter, focusing on speeding up the progress of and tackling hurdles facing major ones.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 29, up 5 VND from the previous day.