In the period, the country's total import-export turnover is estimated at some 114 billion USD, up 18.6% year-on-year.

Specifically, exports are estimated at 24.8 billion USD in February, down over 28% month-on-month. The figure for the first two months is 59.34 billion USD, up over 19% year-on-year.

There are 11 commodities that recorded an export value of over 1 billion USD each. Notably, four commodities see their export value surpassing 5 billion USD.

Meanwhile, imports are estimated at 23.7 billion USD in February, down over 23% month-on-month, and at 54.6 billion USD in the first two months, up 18% year-on-year.

The US was Vietnam's largest export market in the period, with an estimated turnover of 17.4 billion USD. Meanwhile, China was the country's biggest import market, with an estimated turnover of nearly 21 billion USD./.

