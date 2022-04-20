At the friendly (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Vietnam’s U23 drew 1-1 with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s U20 squad in a friendly held at Viet Tri Stadium of Phu Tho province on April 19, prior to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Hosting the game was to help the northern province revise its preparations for the upcoming Games.

Lee Young-jun of the RoK scored an opener in the 14th minute with a header, and captain Dang Van Toi converted a penalty to equalise for Vietnam three minutes later.

Players of the teams vie for the ball (Photo: VNA)

The teams are to face each other again at Hanoi’s Hang Day Stadium on April 22.

Earlier, Vietnam’s U23 played four matches in the Dubai Cup 2022 friendly tournament in the United Arab Emirates late March, in which it recorded one draw and two losses.

Vietnam are reigning champions in men’s football at the SEA Games.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.