VinFast to attend global EV show in Canada
VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) maker, has announced it will attend the 2023 Fully Charged Live show, held for the first time in Canada from September 8-10.
VinFast's EV models (Photo: VinGroup)Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast, Vietnam’s first electric vehicle (EV) maker, has announced it will attend the 2023 Fully Charged Live show, held for the first time in Canada from September 8-10.
At the event, VinFast will display its two key electric car models in the Canadian market, the VF 8 and VF 9. Frequent participation in major exhibitions in Canada strongly affirms VinFast's presence in one of the key global markets.
Fully Charged Live is a series of EV and sustainability showcases organised in Australia, Europe, the UK and North America since 2018. The 2023 edition will be the first of the series ever held in Canada. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, featuring Electric Mobility providers, vehicles from across the industry and companies with a green focus.
Currently, the VF 8 is on sale across Canada starting at 53,600 CAD (39,277 USD) and features an industry leading warranty which covers each vehicle for 10 years/200,000 km and the high-voltage battery for 10 years and unlimited km. The VF 8 offers luxury styling and a range up to 425km. The large, three-row VF 9, starting at 103,750 CAD is now open for reservations.
Founded in 2017, VinFast – a member of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam’s leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. It manufactures and delivers a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses across Vietnam, the US, and, soon, Europe
On August 15, VinFast officialy listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “VFS”./.