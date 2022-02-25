VinFast to join Mobile World Congress 2022
Vietnamese automaker VinFast on February 25 announced that it will take part in the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that will take place from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.
At the event, VinFast plans to introduce the details of its lastest connection technologies applied on its electric vehicles, strategies for the European market as well as its important partnerships that help them continue to promote its electric vehicle revolution globally.
During the Industry City, the largest forum on automobile industry, manufacturing and financial technology that will take place on February 28 as part of the MWC, VinFast will highlight connection technologies used in its electric vehicles, including Smart Services and ADAS.
Emmanuel Bret, VinFast’s Vice President for Sales and Marketing said thay for VinFast, technology is the key to transformation, helping the firm provide its customers with seamless connectivity and intuitive interactions while maintaining safety.
VinFast aims to raise the standards of the industry, while improving customers’ experience, he said, adding that its pioneering in technological innovation is expected to inspire its global customers to join hands together for a more sustainable future.
Within the MWC 2022, VinFast will also reveal its next technological partnerships to continuously enhance customers’ experience, encouraging them and other businesses to take part in the green traveling revolution./.
