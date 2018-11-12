A riot of colors hustling and bustling on water, Vietnam’s floating markets are among the best destinations for photography enthusiasts.

The Telegraph has listed the floating markets in Vietnam's Mekong Delta among the ten best places to visit in Southeast Asia, especially to take amazing photographs.

Early in the morning, when the market is at its busiest, is the best time to visit and take pictures, the U.K-based newspaper recommends.

Boats of all shapes and sizes converge at the markets, selling a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers and fresh seafood as well as those that function as floating food stalls, selling popular snacks and beverages.

The Telegraph particularly mentions Cai Rang Market as biggest one of its kind, located in Can Tho City.

Foreign visitors can reach the market by first flying to Ho Chi Minh city, from which it is convenient to reach the Mekong Delta provinces by bus. A regular bus ticket for around 6 USD takes visitors on a three-hour ride to Can Tho City.-VNA