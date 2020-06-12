Business Ministry introduces corporate governance platform The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Business Petrol prices rise in latest review Retail petrol prices rose sharply from 3pm on June 12 - the third hike in the past month - following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Business Four-month crab exports increase sharply to 44.5 million USD Vietnam’s crab exports were worth 44.5 million USD in the first four months of this year, a 40 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).