Webinar marks 45 years of national reunification, 70 years of Vietnam-Russia ties
A webinar was held in Russia on June 16 to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, 45 years of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Vietnam, and 70 years of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations.
The webinar was organised by the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg in coordination with the Russian Museum of Military Medicine and the Association of Vietnamese people in St. Petersburg (Photo: VNA)
The event was organised by the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg in coordination with the Museum of Military Medicine under the Russian Defence Ministry and the Association of Vietnamese people in St. Petersburg.
It saw the participation of representatives from the Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), the Vietnamese military attaché to Russia, the former Soviet Union’s experts who used to assist Vietnam during the resistance war against the US, and Russian universities and institutes.
Le Thi Thanh Ly, acting director of the department for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia affairs under the CPVCC’s Commission for External Relations, reviewed major events during the seven decades since the two countries established diplomatic ties.
She also highlighted the Soviet Union’s enormous support for Vietnam in the past, along with the Vietnam-Russia friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership at present.
Ly affirmed the bilateral ties are thriving, noting the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and St. Petersburg is a role model for other localities of the countries to follow.
The official also expressed her hope that a cultural and trade centre of HCM City will be opened soon in the Russian city.
Col. Alexey Skreblyukov, head of the St. Petersburg division for war veterans who used to serve in Vietnam, underlined the need to educate younger generations, including young military personnel, of both nations on the close-knit Vietnam-Russia relations.
He also suggested the building of a monument dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg as this was the first city the late Vietnamese leader set foot in when he arrived in the then Soviet Union.
Skreblyukov added that the Soviet Union’s war veterans will exert utmost efforts to nurture the friendship and fraternity between the two countries.
Vice Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee for External Relations Vyacheslav Kalganov said a project on building the Ho Chi Minh monument in the city is being promoted, and the local administration has supported this idea.
At the webinar, participants hailed the glorious victories of the Soviet Union and Vietnamese people, as well as the fraternal links between Vietnam and the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present, voicing the wish to further strengthen these ties./.