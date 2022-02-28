Intensive resuscitation is important in the treatment of severe and complex cases. Medical staff often face a lot of pressure, because the patient’s life is at stake. During the pandemic, the pressure only increased.

As COVID-19 patients are all in a serious condition, medical staff replace their family members when providing comprehensive care, from eating to personal hygiene. This care has touched the hearts of patients and their loved ones.

It is difficult to talk about all the sacrifices and dedication of doctors and nurses during these difficult times. In the eyes of patients and their families, doctors and nurses in the hospital truly are angels./.

VNA