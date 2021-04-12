World Laos records first domestically-transmitted COVID-19 case after one year Laos reported two new COVID-19 cases, one of whom has not left the country over the past one year, the Ministry of Health announced on April 11.

World Singapore, US boost transport cooperation Singapore and the US will deepen bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, particularly in safely reviving international air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Singaporean Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the US Department of Transport said in a joint statement.

World Earthquake kills at least six people in Indonesia At least six people were reported dead after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Java island in Indonesia on April 10.

World Russian expert highlights Vietnam’s role in Eurasian integration processes Russian’s e-newspaper Infox.ru has run an article written by Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Foundation for the Support of Scientific Research "Workshop of Eurasian Ideas," highlighting the role of Vietnam in the Eurasian integration processes.