Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Source: Xinhua)

Jakarta (VNA) – Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo has declared victory in the presidential election after the release of official poll results on May 21.



Widodo told reporters that he and his running mate Ma’ruf Amen will become president and vice president after they are sworn in, adding that they will be leaders and protectors of all Indonesians.



Meanwhile, his rival Prabowo Subianto, former general and member of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) rejected the results because he believed there had been cheating in the poll.



He said he will continue to make legal efforts in line with the constitution to defend the mandate of the people and the constitutional rights.



According to Indonesian law, Subianto could file a complaint on the voting results at the Constitutional Court.



However, he and members of his campaign team had previously said they would mobilise “people power” for prolonged protests taken to the streets.



The General Election Commission said Widodo won in 21 provinces with 85.6 million votes compared to nearly 68.5 million for his rival.



Tens of thousands of police and soldiers were put on high alert across Jakarta due to concern about demonstrations by Subianto supporters.



Since May, the police have arrested 31 Islamic militants who planned to set off bombs during anticipated street protests against the election results.–VNA