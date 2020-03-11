Wind power projects must obey power master plan: MoIT
A wind power project (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a document requiring the development of wind power projects to obey the National Electricity Development Master Plan.
The document No.07/ VBHN-BCT said wind power projects that have yet to be included in the master plan, should be submitted to authorised agencies for approval and addition to the master plan.
Provincial People's Committees are requested to update the plans on connecting approved wind power projects with the electricity system to ensure the projects’ transmission capacity and power uptake.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade assigns the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy to disseminate, guide and inspect the implementation of the document’s regulations.
If any problem arises during the implementation process, the department is responsible for coordinating with relevant units and localities to discuss it and ask the Minister of Industry and Trade for amendment and supplementation of the document.
In addition, the department is also tasked with evaluating wind power potential of regions across the country, and studying and designing an auction mechanism for wind power development, to be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and decision.
In the document, the Ministry of Industry and Trade assigns the Industry Department to study and draft regulations on mechanisms encouraging the development of the production of wind power equipment in the country and increasing the localization rate in wind power projects./.