VNA General Director Vu Viet Tran (third, right) and other delegates at the award ceremongy. (Photo: VNA)

Winners of the 18th Cong hien (Devotion) Awards were honoured at a ceremony organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper at the Hanoi Opera House on March 27 evening.This was the second time the annual awards have featured categories relating to sports, in additional to music.The award ceremony saw the attendance of Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, and representatives from relevant agencies,The awards honour outstanding authors, works and programmes in music, and athletes and coaches voted by journalists, said Editor-in-Chief of The Thao & Van Hoa Le Xuan Thanh, who is also head of the Organising Board.The award “sports achievement of the year” went to the national women's volleyball team that has been included in the top four in Asia for the first time.Sepak takraw athlete Tran Thi Ngoc Yen, who brought home a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), ending Vietnam's 17 years of title drought in this rattan ball kicking sport, was honoured as “the young athlete of the year”.The title of “the sport figure of the year” was given to swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang who secured a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, two bronze medals at ASIAD 19 and three golds and one bronze at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32).