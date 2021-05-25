Y-shaped pedestrian overpass in Hanoi
Soon locals in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district can set foot on a Y-shaped pedestrian overpass which is hailed to be the most beautiful of its kind in Hanoi so far. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The pedestrian overpass is located at Hoang Minh Giam-Nguyen Thi Thap three-way junction in Thanh Xuan district and is in its last phase of completion. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The overpass is invested by Thanh Xuan district. Its is situated at Hoang Minh Giam-Nguyen Thi Thap intersection and next to Thanh Xuan park. (Photo: Vietnam+)
According to the investor, the bridge is expected to open to traffic in the next one month and a half. (Photo: Vietnam+)
The overpass’ structure and essential components are completed. Workers have been adding final touches to the overpass. They include the light, greenery and roof. (Photo: Vietnam+)
This overpass is made primarily in steel. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Architects speak highly of this overpass in terms of its appearance, saying it is the most beautiful pedestrian overpass in Hanoi until now. (Photo: Vietnam+)
Once completed, it is expected to be a symbol of Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district. (Photo: Vietnam+)