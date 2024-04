– An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Indonesia 's eastern province of West Papua on April 9, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology Climatology , and Geophysical Agency.The earthquake occurred at around 7am, with its epicentre situated 46 km southeast of Ransiki town, and at a depth of 11 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted by local media.The intensity of the quake was felt at III to IV MMI ( Modified Mercalli Intensity ) in the Ransiki town, it added.The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.Indonesia is prone to earthquakes for its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes./.