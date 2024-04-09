6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Indonesia's eastern province of West Papua on April 9, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.
The earthquake occurred at around 7am, with its epicentre situated 46 km southeast of Ransiki town, and at a depth of 11 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted by local media.
The intensity of the quake was felt at III to IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the Ransiki town, it added.
The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves.
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes for its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes./.
