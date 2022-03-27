A language therapist with passionate love for Hanoi
Anne Sophie, a French language therapist, has for years formed a strong attachment to Hanoi and lives with her happy family here. Being passionate about music, Anne and the Hanoi Voices’ members have been spreading their love for Vietnam to the public.
Like a Vietnamese, Anne Sophie loves Vietnamese people and natural landscape. (Photo: VNP)
Anna Sophie, a language therapist, has helped foster language development among many children with autism in Hanoi. (Photo: VNP)
Anne Sophie and her friend are learning about Vietnamese culture and art. (Photo: VNP)
Anne Sophie has a passionate love for Hanoi, and a happy life with her family here. (Photo: VNP)
Anne Sophie delivers a stellar performance at the Les Misérables Staged Concert. (Photo: VNP)
Anne Sophie in a music rehearsal with members of the Hanoi Voices. (Photo: VNP)