☕Afternoon briefing on August 1
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 1.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on August 1 to discuss measures to expand social housing facilities for workers and low-income earners.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)He underlined that the Party and State have designed various housing policies at a hope to give better care for workers and low-income earners. Read full story
- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received President and CEO of the AIA Group Lee Yuan Siong in Hanoi on August 1, affirming Vietnamese leaders’ readiness to create an optimal environment for foreign firms, including those from the US, to develop.
Congratulating AIA on its preeminent achievements after over 20 years of operation in Vietnam, Xuan noted the country is working to create an open and stable business climate for foreign businesses to expand operations. Read full story
- After two years of enforcement, the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has generated initial results, but rising inflation in the EU and the euro depreciation are affecting Vietnamese firms, requiring urgent solutions to those difficulties.
Thanks to the EVFTA that took effect on August 1, 2020, Vietnam’s exports to the EU still rose 14.2% year on year to 45.8 billion USD in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts. The revenue increased 22.6% to 23.82 billion USD in the first half of this year, statistics show. Read full story
- Since the beginning of the year, the real estate market has seen an uptick in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, including office, residential, and industrial projects.
Buildings in the west of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)According to a Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) survey, the purchase of the Capital Place, a Grade A office building in the heart of Hanoi, by Viva Land from CapitaLand Development for 550 million USD, heated up the office M&A market. Read full story
- Port infrastructure fees for imported and exported goods transported by inland waterways in and out of Ho Chi Minh City are halved from August 1, in accordance with a resolution approved by the municipal People’s Council.
Accordingly, a 50% cut in fees is applied to goods for temporary import and re-export or deposited in bonded warehouses and for transit and transshipment of goods. Read full story
- The recent fluctuations in the US dollar and Japanese yen have both positive and negative impacts on Vietnamese traders, according to experts of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
The Vietnamese dong has strengthened by 12% against the Japanese yen this year while it has weakened 2.6% against the US dollar. Read full story
- Vietnam has remained in the world’s top fastest-growing destinations, expanding 50 – 70% monthly, since the beginning of 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
A corner of Hoi An ancient city in Quang Nam province. (Photo: VNA)Vietnam welcomed 954,000 international tourists in the first seven months of 2022, a nine-fold increase from the same period last year. The growth in the number of foreign visitors averaged 62% per month during the January-July period, VNAT said. Read full story
- Swimmers Le Thi Dung and Tran Quoc Phi added two more gold medals to Vietnam’s tally at the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Indonesia on August 1.
Dung completed her performance in the women’s 400m freestyle S8 event within 5 minutes 59.87 seconds, breaking a record of 7 minutes 24.1 seconds previously set by a Thai athlete./. Read full story