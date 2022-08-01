Politics PM asks for stronger price stabilisation efforts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 sent a dispatch to ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies and chairmen of the People’s Committees of centrally-run provinces and cities, asking for strengthened efforts in the management of prices of essential goods and services.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM asks for more efforts to stablise macroeconomy, control inflation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need to strengthen the capacity for analysis, forecasting as a tool to help control inflation, stablise macro-economy, and ensure major balances of the economy, contributing to accelerating economic recovery and sustainable development.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation visits Cambodia A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid a visit to Cambodia from July 28 to 30 to further intensify the two countries’ friendship and cooperation.