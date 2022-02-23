Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The upcoming State visit to Singapore by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is hoped to lift the bilateral relationship to a new height in the context of several new-generation free trade agreements to which both are members taking effective.



The meeting between President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on February 23 (Photo: VNA)



Kerry said the US can help Vietnam during the transition to clean energy, especially solar energy, and that it has many ideas, financial sources, and manpower to help the Southeast Asian nation with the climate change issue. His country can also assist Vietnam in carrying out digital transformation to serve socio-economic development, he added.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan in Hanoi on June 21, 2021 (Photo: VNA)



- Two-way trade between Vietnam and India in 2021 surpassed 13 billion USD for the first time, up 36.5 percent compared to the previous year.



The Vietnam Trade Office in India cited data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs as saying that Vietnam exported 6.25 billion USD worth of goods in the year, up 20 percent year-on-year; while India’s figure 6.95 billion USD, up 56 percent.



- Vietnam reported a trade deficit of 3.91 billion USD in the first 15 days of February as exports decreased, the General Department of Customs has announced.



In the first half of February, Vietnam exported 8.75 billion USD worth of goods while its imports hit 12.66 billion USD. That brought the country's total trade value since the beginning of the year to 81.68 billion USD. During the period, the country also saw a trade deficit of over 2.5 billion USD.



Children receive temperature check when arriving at school in HCM City (Photo: VNA)



The southern hub recorded 1,356 new infections and 334 cases of hospitalisation on February 22, both higher than the previous days, but the numbers of severe cases and deaths are still low.



- Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with Ho Chi Minh Television Station, on February 22 organised a special art programme to honour army doctors who were on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and those who joined UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan.



- Vietnam sets a target of topping the medal tally at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which it is going to host this year, said Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration (NSA) Tran Duc Phan.



SEA Games 31 will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. Read full story





A corner of Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)

- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Quang Nam People’s Committee co-hosted a virtual press conference introducing the Visit Vietnam Year – Quang Nam 2022 on February 23.



The event, themed “Quang Nam – A green destination,” features 192 events, including 10 national-level ones, 62 organised by Quang Nam, and 120 others by 40 centrally run cities and provinces. Read full story./.

