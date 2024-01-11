Politics Indonesian President’s visit to help deepen strategic partnership Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 11-13 at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong. The visit visit is significant as both nations celebrate the 68th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Politics Indonesian President arrives in Hanoi, beginning State visit to Vietnam Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on January 11 afternoon, starting a three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

Politics Strong Vietnam-Sweden cooperation prospects from more than half a century of friendship: ambassador This day, January 11, 55 years ago, Vietnam and Sweden set up their diplomatic ties. Over the past 55 years, the two countries have actively built, nurtured and developed their relations, and gained pride-worthy achievements in various fields.

Politics Fight against corruption in localities sees significant results The Party internal affairs sector and provincial steering committees for preventing and combatting corruption have made significant efforts to successfully complete their tasks last year.