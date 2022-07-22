☕ Afternoon briefing on July 22
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 22.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter of commendation to Vietnamese students who won medals in International Olympiads in 2022.
In his letter, the President expressed his joy at the outstanding achievements gained by Vietnamese students at international Olympiads in 2022, saying that those are the pride of not only the education sector but also the nation.
-Building grassroots-level Party organisations should go with the political system building as they are the foundation of the Party, the political nucleus and the bridge between the Party and people, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee said at a national conference on July 22.
Mai, who is also head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, delivered a thematic report on enhancing the consolidation and building of Party organisations at the grassroots level and improving the quality of Party members in the new period, at the national conference that looked into resolutions adopted at the fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 22 for Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi, during which the PM hailed the effective and positive cooperation from the bank and its provision of loans for important infrastructure and large-scale projects in Vietnam.
PM Chinh highlighted the strong growth of the Vietnam-Japan relations, noting that Japan has been the leading economic partner of Vietnam, the largest ODA provider, the second biggest labour export market, the third largest investor and the fourth biggest trade partner of Vietnam.
-A text message campaign was launched in Hanoi on July 22 in order to raise funds to support Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.
Organised by the Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400, the campaign will last until September 17.
-Vietnam’s total import-export value topped 403 billion USD as of July 15, with a trade deficit of around 1 billion USD.
According to the General Department of Customs, in the period, the country earned 201 billion USD from exports, while spending 202 billion USD on buying goods from abroad.
The trade turnover in 2022 is forecast to exceed 700 billion USD, of which exports will approach the 400 billion USD mark.
-Vietnam is a destination chosen by investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the spheres of technology, environment and high-tech industry, heard a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22.
The conference was held within the framework of the Vietnam-RoK Cooperation Forum (VIKO30), by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
-Vietjet and Rolls-Royce have inked a 400 million USD contract to provide the Trent 700 engines and TotalCare®, Rolls-Royce’s technical and maintenance engine services, to power up to 10 A330 aircraft.
Signing for the deal took place during the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow in the UK.
- The Russian side is actively negotiating to open regular direct flights to Vietnam and some Asian countries this year, according to General Director of Vladivostok International Airport (Russian Far East) Andrei Vinichenko.
Vinichenko told local media on July 21 that Russian representatives are negotiating with airlines of Vietnam, China and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the launch of the routes. They also plan to have talks with Japanese and Thai partners in the time ahead.